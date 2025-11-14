WWE SmackDown Results 11/14 - Two First Round Matches For The Last Time Is Now Tournament & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 14, 2025, coming to you live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York!

The Last Time Is Now Tournament to determine who John Cena's final opponent will be continuing, as Jey Uso collides with The Miz in a First Round match while LA Knight collides with a mystery opponent in another First Round match. Not only did "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis draw all four names competing in tonight's matches during last Friday's episode of the show and elect to keep Knight's opponent a secret, but Sheamus and Rusev advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament this past Monday on "WWE Raw" when they defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest respectively in First Round matches.

WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill will be returning to action tonight as she goes head-to-head with B-Fab in non-title action in what will mark B-Fab's first match since she and her ally Michin came up short to Giulia and Kiana James on the September 26 episode of "SmackDown". After Cargill put the entire "SmackDown" Women's Division on notice last Friday, Cargill and B-Fab came face-to-face with one another later that same night during a verbal altercation.

Speaking of last Friday, Talla Tonga of MFT scored a win over Rey Fenix in singles competition by delivering a chokeslam to him. In the moments that followed, Talla's MFT leader Solo Sikoa told Talla to deliver another chokeslam to Fenix until Sami Zayn came to Fenix's aid with a chair in hand, Amidst the rising tensions between Zayn and Sikoa, Zayn will be making an appearance tonight as he has something to say with Sikoa. Additionally, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will be making an appearance on tonight's show as they prepare to join forces with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair as well as another unknown teammate to take on Asuka, Kairi Sane, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and another unknown opponent in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29.