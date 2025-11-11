Backstage Report On Final Names Expected For Women's WarGames At WWE Survivor Series

November is the month of WarGames, between AEW bringing back their incarnation of the match, Blood & Guts, and WWE running Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego. And while both men's and women's Blood & Guts matches are all set for this week, the lineups for the men's and women's WarGames matches had been slower to come together. That changed last night on "Raw," particularly on the women's side, with a returning Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY confirmed to be joining Alexa Bliss and Charlotte to take on Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend.

On Tuesday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed who the final two participants in the women's WarGames match could be. He revealed that, at one point, there was a plan for two major women's stars to lead the babyface and heel teams in WarGames, though he wasn't sure that was still the case.

"On the women's side, AJ Lee and Becky Lynch were going to be the captains," Meltzer said. "So they could still be added, but...in the end, that would have to happen next week. But we know eight of the people, which would be Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and the Kabuki Warriors, and Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and...Rhea Ripley and...IYO SKY, yeah.

"So there's one spot left, and like I said, originally, it was going to be Lynch. If it is, Lynch is wrestling...Maxxine Dupri, so there will probably going to be an angle coming out of next week's match at the Garden, if she's still going to be in the Survivor Series match."

Lee and Lynch's inclusion into the match would continue the rivalry between the two, started upon Lee's return to WWE in early September. It would also be Lee's first match since Wrestlepalooza, where she and husband CM Punk defeated Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins.

