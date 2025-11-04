AEW's Tony Khan Announces Six Matches To Determine Blood & Guts Advantage

With all four teams finally set for the Men's and Women's Blood & Guts matches next Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," the only thing left to determine is the man and woman's advantage for the respective matches. It has been a staple of the WarGames match, and its variations, since the dawn of time, and in the past has largely been decided by a coin flip, a coin flip the heels have generally won.

But AEW owner Tony Khan won't be flipping any coins to determine who has the edge next week. Instead, he took to X on Tuesday afternoon, using two posts to announce the Blood & Guts Advantage Battle. This new competition will feature a Best of Three series of singles matches between members of the Men and Women's Blood & Guts teams, with the matches taking place over the course of "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" this week. The winning teams will thus get the man or woman's advantage.

On the men's side, the festivities will kick off on "Dynamite" in a battle of former CHIKARA stars, as Orange Cassidy will battle Claudio Castagnoli, with the second match between Darby Allin and Daniel Garcia to take place later in the show. Should a third and deciding match be needed, it will take place on "Collision," and feature Death Riders leader Jon Moxley facing Roderick Strong, in a rematch from the September 17 episode of "Dynamite."

Meanwhile, "Dynamite" will also feature the start of the women's side, with Queen Aminata going up against Megan Bayne, a tall task for Aminata given Bayne has only lost one match in AEW since joining the promotion in January. The final two matches in the Advantage Battle will be on "Collision," with Jamie Hayter facing Skye Blue, while the potential third match would see Harley Cameron battle Thekla.