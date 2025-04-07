Toni Storm Escapes Philly With AEW Women's World Title After Roll-Up Win At Dynasty

Toni Storm is still AEW Women's World Champion after toppling Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty in Philadelphia, defeating "The Megasus" with a roll-up to get the victory. The champion, who took to the ring in "Rocky" gear after a video vignette inspired by the movie, was fighting in her first defense since a bloody Hollywood Ending match against Mariah May at Revolution.

The pair went back-and-forth to start off the match, but things really heated up when Bayne attempted to hit a dive to Storm through the middle rope, but took out Storm's butler Luther on the outside instead. Storm used Luther's back for leverage, stepping off him to get some height as she hit Bayne with a DDT. Storm followed up with a crossbody off the middle rope when the women were back inside the ring. Penelope Ford, who accompanied Bayne to the ring, interfered numerous times in the match until Luther got her up on his shoulders and carried her to the back, distracting Bayne. Storm took advantage of the distraction, but it wasn't enough to take Bayne out.

The champion hit a Storm Zero, but Bayne kicked out at one. Bayne got Storm up on her shoulders, but she escaped and rolled up "The Goddess of AEW" for the victory, but quickly rolled out of the ring to reunite with Luther as Bayne looked on in shock.