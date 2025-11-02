AEW Unveils Lineup For Women's Blood & Guts, With Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone & More

The teams for the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match in AEW are officially set following an announcement on "AEW Collision" on Saturday. AEW President Tony Khan also posted the lineups for the heel and babyface teams on X (formerly Twitter) for fans who may have missed it on the show.

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will team with Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue to take on AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, and "Timeless" Toni Storm. Bayne's tag team partner, Penelope Ford, was also originally set for the match, but it was revealed on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" that she tore her UCL and would be out of both the match and the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions. Ford was replaced by The Death Riders' Shafir in a backstage segment with Bayne.

"A myriad of most violent rivalries will converge at Blood & Guts!" Khan proclaimed in his post announcing the teams.

Hayter first made the Blood & Guts match challenge to the Triangle of Madness back on an episode of "Collision" on September 28. The teams for the men's match were revealed in a challenge put forth by The Conglomeration and Darby Allin, to the Death Riders, on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite." The women will compete in the steel cage match featuring two rings during the special edition of "Dynamite" from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 12.