AEW Collision Results 11/1 - Women's Tag Match, ROH & CMLL Gold On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on November 1, 2025, coming to you from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas!

CMLL luchadora, Olympia, challenged Mercedes Moné in Arena Mexico. Moné said she'd only face her in the U.S. She will defend the CMLL Women's World Championship against Olympia tonight. Last week, Olympia answered the MxM TV Casting Call and defeated Taya Valkyrie. Who will answer tonight's Casting Call?

On "Dynamite", Penelope Ford announced that she is out indefinitely due to injury. Marina Shafir stepped up to be Megan Bayne's partner in the Women's Tag Team tournament. Tonight, the new team will be in action for the first time with Jon Moxley on commentary.

CMLL's Mascara Dorada will challenge Bandido for the ROH World Championship. They faced off in June at Grand Slam: Mexico where Bandido defeated him.

At WrestleDream, Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita could barely put their differences aside when they faced Bandido for the tag team titles and they lost. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster are former tag team champions and don't like each other, yet somehow keep finding themselves teaming up lately. Which team can coexist long enough to pick up a win?

One half of the ROH tag team champions, Sammy Guevara will team up with fellow LFI members, The Beast Mortos and Dralistico to take on Komander, Mark Briscoe, and Roderick Strong. Komander is stepping up for the injured Hologram.