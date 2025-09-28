Challenge For First-Ever Women's Blood & Guts Match Thrown Down On AEW Collision

Following the announcement of its first-ever tag team championships, the AEW women's division is already prepared to cross off yet another big milestone. Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter threw out the challenge to do so on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision."

After Hayter defeated Julia Hart in singles action on "Collision," she received a post-match attack at the hands of Skye Blue. Fortunately for her, Queen Aminata charged down with a belt to fend off Blue and Hart, who immediately retreated and joined their Triangle of Madness stablemate Thekla on the entrance ramp. Before the trio left the area, Hayter then called for them to face her in a first-ever women's Blood and Guts match.

"Ladies, don't you dare go anywhere," she said. "I don't know about you, Huntington, but I'm sick of these girls' BS. Now, you're not going to want to miss this, because I had a little epiphany. And I think the only way to solve this is three simple words: Blood and Guts!"

Hayter's beef with the Triangle of Madness extends back to late 2024, when a returning Julia Hart targeted her, leading to a series of matches between the two. Upon her AEW debut in May, Thekla also attacked Hayter. The former world champion remained off of television for three months afterward until her surprise return at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door, when she took out Blue, Hart, and Thekla during their beatdown on Aminata.

Traditionally, Blood and Guts matches are five-on-five, meaning both sides will likely need to recruit additional team members. As of now, AEW has yet to make the inaugural women's Blood and Guts match official. The last one involving male competitors took place in July 2024, with Team AEW defeating The Elite.