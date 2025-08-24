Jamie Hayter Returns From Three Month Injury Absence At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025

Three months after being taken out of action by "The Toxic Spider" Thekla on "AEW Dynamite," former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter made her surprise return to the company at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, England.

After Zack Sabre Jr.'s victory over Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, cameras cut to the back to see Thekla and Queen Aminata brawling, something that seemed to have been happening since they crossed paths on the Zero Hour pre-show. The two women brawled their way out on to the entrance way, and just as Aminata thought she had Thekla cornered, the other two points of the Triangle of Madness, Skye Blue and Julia Hart came out to put the numbers advantage back on their side.

Thekla, Blue, and Hart and Aminata helpless, but before the attack could continue, Jamie Hayter's music hit, and the former AEW Women's World Champion made the save by taking out Thekla, Blue, and Hart, forcing the heels to retreat backstage. Hayter then screamed into the camera that she was coming for Thekla, before leaving with Aminata.

Hayter had been out of action ever since the May 28 episode of "Dynamite" when Thekla made her AEW debut, attacking Hayter and putting her on the shelf. A feud between the two was meant to take place over the summer, but Hayter was legitimately hurt as she sustained an undisclosed injury during her match with Mercedes Mone at AEW Double or Nothing, with Aminata effectively taking her place as a result of her absence.

This is actually the second consecutive year where Hayter has returned to AEW while they company has been in the UK as she returned from a 15 month lay-off at All In London 2024 during the Zero Hour pre-show to attack Saraya and Harley Cameron.