AEW President Tony Khan Announces And Reveals Women's World Tag Team Titles

After rumors and rumblings over the last few months with the women's tag team division within AEW strengthening, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced the company's Women's World Tag Team Championships on "AEW Dynamite" from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Khan's big announcement was teased throughout All Out on Saturday and during the post-show press conference, and on "Dynamite," he appeared live backstage to address the crowd.

"We've got some of the best wrestlers in the world," Khan said. "I believe AEW is truly where the best wrestle and I'm so proud of how strong the AEW women's division has been in 2025. I think that it's time to introduce new championships to the division. This year, coming very soon, for the first time ever, we will crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions."

He then threw back to ringside where Renee Paquette was standing ready to reveal the championships to the crowd. She pulled the cloth off the titles and revealed the belts to the crowd in Pittsburgh and the AEW fans watching at home. As of this writing, no further announcements were made regarding the titles, including if a tournament will be held to crown the inaugural champions.