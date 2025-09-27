AEW Collision Live Coverage 9/27 - TNT Title On The Line, Death Riders In Trios Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of "AEW Collision" on September 27, 2025, coming to you from the Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia!

Since joining the Death Riders, Daniel Garcia has turned his back on his friend and mentor, Daddy Magic. Tonight, they'll face off in a Trios match. Garcia will team with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli while Magic will team with Garcia's former friends, Paragon.

Although Kyle Fletcher did not become double champion by beating Hangman Adam Page at ALL OUT, he is still a fighting champion. On Wednesday, he challenged a returning Komander and put the TNT Championship on the line. The winner will face Hologram next week on the 6-Year Anniversary episode of "Dynamite".

At ALL OUT, Eddie Kingston made his long awaited return to the ring after 497 days to face Big Bill. Kingston was victorious and Bryan Keith had a problem with it. HOOK came out to even things up. Tonight, Kingston and HOOK will take on Bill and Keith.

Jamie Hayter competed in the 4-Way for the AEW Women's Championship and one of her opponents was Thekla. Thekla's actions in the match made them a non-factor in the result. In a promo, Hayter was fed up with Triangle of Madness and challenged any of them to step up. Julia Hart answered her challenge for tonight.

During the residency at 2300 Arena, Blake Christian and "Big Shotty" Lee Johnson attacked Jerry Lynn. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster fought them off. Against their will, Bowens and Caster are being forced to team up against Swirl.