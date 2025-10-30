Sisters Of Sin Advance In AEW Women's Tag Title Tournament, As Injury Forces A Replacement

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament kicked off on the Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite," as The Sisters of Sin, Skye Blue and Julia Hart, picked up a first round win over Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata. However, an injury has impacted the other side of the tournament bracket.

Aminata and Hart got things started with Hayter helping out, prompting a quick tag to Blue who received some Chocolate Kisses for her troubles. A series of quick tags between Hayter and Aminata saw them take an early lead in the match, with both of The Sisters of Sin being taken over with a Double Suplex. After seeing her partner being worked over for longer than she would have liked, Hart got the blind tag to swing the advantage back in the favor of Hart and Blue as the match entered the commercial break. Hart and Blue then took turns getting quick tags to wear down Hayter, while also making sure Aminata didn't get involved either.

Coming out of the commercial break, The Sisters of Sin attempted to continue their quick offense, but Jamie hit another Double Suplex to tag Aminata in who neutralized the opponents with a series of big strikes. Hayter was quickly tagged back in who hit a dropkick from the top rope and a sliding Lariat, but her pin attempt was quickly broken up. All four women met in the center as they hit Suplexes, Lariats, and strikes on each other leading to a quadruple-down. Blue attempted to go strike-for-strike with Aminata, but this led to Blue ending up in an arm submission that was quickly broken up by Hart. Hayter was then taken to the outside, but when the referee wasn't looking, Thekla rolled from underneath the ring and hit a Spear as Hayter was chasing after Hart. Back in the ring, The Sisters of Sin teamed up to take out Aminata for the win. The Sisters of Sin will meet the team of Mercedes Mone and Athena or Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in the semi-finals.

Following the match, Tony Schiavone was backstage with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford where it was announced that Ford had torn her UCL and that she will be out of action indefinitely. This also meant that Ford and Bayne wouldn't be able to team up for the tournament, but Bayne put out the offer to any woman in the locker room to step up and make history alongside her. Marina Shafir then stepped into frame, telling Bayne that she was listening, with Jon Moxley also making an appearance to say that if Bayne and Shafir team up, everyone needs to watch out.