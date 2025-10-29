AEW Fright Night Dynamite Results 10/29 - AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament Kicks Off & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Fright Night "Dynamite" on October 29, 2025, coming to you live from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas!

The AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament will be kicking off tonight, as Sisters of Sin's Julia Hart and Skye Blue go head-to-head with Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata in a quarterfinals match. Not only will the winners face either Babes Of Wrath (Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) or TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena in the semifinals, but Hayter and Aminata selected Sisters of Sin to face in the quarterfinals last Wednesday after they earned the right to do so by emerging victorious in a Four-Way Tag Team Match.

One third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Samoa Joe, HOOK, Ricochet of The Demand, and The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley will be squaring off with one another in a Fright Night Four-Way Fight to determine who will be challenging "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 22. While Lashley, Ricochet, and HOOK all have yet to challenge Page for his title during his current reign, Joe was unsuccessful in dethroning Page as AEW World Champion at AEW WrestleDream on October 18.

Similar to Page, Brody King and Bandido will be finding out who will be challenging them for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear when Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and Jack Perry and Luchasaurus of Jurassic Express all square off with one another in a Fright Night Four-Way Fight. King and Bandido's most recent defense of their title came at WrestleDream when they retained against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family.

Additionally, following the rising tensions between them, Takeshita and Okada will be appearing on tonight's show when Don Callis hosts a summit for The Don Callis Family.