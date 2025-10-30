The Conglomeration Make Major AEW Blood & Guts Challenge

The challenge has been issued and teams seem to be set for the AEW men's Blood & Guts match as of Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the Conglomeration, plus Darby Allin, will be taking on the Death Riders. Following Jon Moxley's match with Kyle O'Reilly, which ended in a double count out followed by a brawl, the babyfaces stormed down to the ring to issue the challenge.

Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Allin ran out to help O'Reilly from a beatdown by Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia. As The Death Riders backed down, Allin grabbed a microphone and told Moxley, who he defeated in an "I Quit" match at WrestleDream, he'd give him the chance to suffer some more. Briscoe then took the microphone and said they had all come up with a solution, and passed the mic off to Cassidy to issue the challenge. Cassidy initially didn't want to speak, but Briscoe forced him, and he challenged Moxley and The Death Riders to a Blood & Guts match.

The match will take place on "Dynamite" on November 12 from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Jamie Hayter previously issued a challenge to the Triangle of Madness for the first-ever women's Blood & Guts match in AEW, but the women's teams have yet to be set leading up to the event.