Shocking Ally Helps Darby Allin Make Moxley Say 'I Quit' At AEW WrestleDream 2025

AEW WrestleDream 2025 was main evented by the match that had everyone worried about what they were about to witness, the "I Quit" match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. After a war that saw the two men stab each other with skewers, drown each other in aquariums, and strangle each other with flags, Darby forced Moxley to say the words "I Quit."

Darby kicked things off by laying the AEW flag he waved at the top of Mount Everest in the middle of the ring, which Moxley wiped his feet on. This angered Darby who kicked Moxley out of the ring and hit a Tope Suicida immediately. Moxley responded with a dropkick of his own, kicked the ring ropes into Darby's teeth, and landed a series of strikes with a chain wrapped around his fist. Moxley continued to use the ropes, guardrail, and the ring steps as a weapon while the blood flowed from Darby's mouth and ear. Marina Shafir pulled wooden skewers from under the ring, but instead of all them, Moxley pulled one from the bunch and stabbed it under Darby's fingernail, before continuing to work over Darby's arm, hands and fingers.

Moxley whipped Darby into the ring steps, but Darby leaped over them and countered with a big dropkick, leading to a strike exchange in the ring which ended with Darby landing a Code Red. Darby then wrapped the flag around Moxley's neck and tried to hang him in the same way Hangman Page did at All In Texas, but Moxley escaped by jamming his thumb into Darby's eye. Darby went high risk once more but missed the Coffin Drop on the apron, and after rolling back in the ring, Moxley started whipping Darby with his own belt before landing a staling Piledriver.

Darby decided to embrace the whipping and mounted a brief comeback before being cut off with a German Suplex. However, Darby went into the backpack he brought the ring and covered Moxley in lighter fluid, before brandishing a lighter. The Death Riders tried to cut Darby off, but they were sprayed as well. With that said, Moxley recovered in time and landed a cutter.

It was then Moxley's turn to go in the backpack and he put Darby down with a taser, before hitting Darby with a Paradigm Shift on a steel chair. Claudio Castagnoli then got involved and launched Darby from the ring and on to the announce table, with PAC dragging Darby back to the ring where Moxley was waiting to deliver a Paradigm Shift off the apron through two tables. Moxley tried to tell referee Bryce Remsburg that Darby is out of his mind and won't quit, meaning that there is nothing he can do to stop him. However, Moxley had an idea.