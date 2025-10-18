AEW WrestleDream Results 10/18 - Jon Moxley Faces Darby Allin In An I Quit Match, Four Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW WrestleDream on October 18, 2025, coming to you live from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

Darby Allin will be competing in an AEW ring for the first time since the October 1 episode of "Dynamite" as he collides with the leader of The Death Riders, Jon Moxley. The two men have had no shortage of issues with one another over the past few months including a win Moxley scored over Allin in a Coffin Match at AEW All Out on September 20, culminating this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" when Moxley left Allin beaten down following a backstage verbal confrontation between them.

"Hangman" Adam Page will be putting the AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Lee Moriarty on the September 24 episode of "Dynamite" as he defends against Samoa Joe. Tensions between the two men have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks, with Page staring down Joe after Joe and his Opps stablemates Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata retained the AEW World Trios Championship against La Faccion Ingobernable this past Wednesday.

Kris Statlander puts the AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Toni Storm. Statlander and Storm met one another in a verbal confrontation turned physical in the opening moments of Wednesday's show, with the former having previously dethroned the latter as AEW Women's World Championship at All Out in a Four-Way Match that also involved Jamie Hayter and Thekla.

Two other championships will be on the line tonight, as Brody King and Bandido put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Gates Of Agony's Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun on September 24 when they defend against reigning AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita as cracks in the relationship between the two Don Callis Family members continue to grow. Elsewhere, Mark Briscoe will be challenging another member of The Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher, for the TNT Championship in what will mark Fletcher's first defense since retaining against Kyle O'Reilly on October 7.

Ricochet, the aforementioned Liona, and the aforementioned Kaun of The Demand will be going head-to-head with The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Bobby Lashley in trios competition. Not only did The Demand defeat The Hurt Syndicate at All Out only for The Hurt Syndicate to later score a win of their own in a Street Fight on the October 7 episode of "Dynamite", but Kaun and Liona also emerged victorious against Benjamin and Lashley in a tag team match this past Wednesday.

After defeating Skye Blue this past Wednesday in singles competition, the aforementioned Hayter will be returning to action as she goes one-on-one with another member of Triangle Of Madness in the aforementioned Thekla. Thekla blindsided Hayter with an attack a number of months ago back in May, explaining that her reason for doing so was because Hayter happened to be in close proximity to her in a video message she sent to Hayter following her win against Blue. Elsewhere, The Young Bucks's Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson look to earn some extra cash when they take on Jack Perry and Luchasaurus in a $500,000 match as the four men look to put the rising tensions between them to rest once and for all.

We are live! Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as the match between JetSpeed and FTR from Saturday's Tailgate Brawl wraps up in its final few minutes with the latter team emerging victorious against the former.

