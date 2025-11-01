Tony Khan Announces Changes To AEW Women's Blood & Guts, Tag Tournament Due To Injury

In 11 days, history will be made in AEW, as the promotion will host its first-ever women's Blood & Guts match in Greensboro, North Carolina, on November 12. However, preparing for this match and the stars who will be part of this historical contest is up in the air as of this report. Wishing everyone a Happy Halloween and providing updates to this contest as well as the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, President Tony Khan held a livestream Friday evening on X [formerly known as Twitter] to address the concerns fans have on what's next for the women's division as a whole. Rest assured, the women's Blood & Guts match is still a go. As the CEO put it in his livestream, "it's going to have to change," and more announcements on the matter will be made on tonight's must-see episode of "AEW Collision: Fright Night."

Additionally, Khan noted that he's planning to add more participants to replace stars who's names were floating around like Penelope Ford, who is out indefinitely with a torn UCL. That said, her partner Megan Bayne, is holding tryouts for a partner to join forces with her in the women's tag team tournament. So far, the Death Rider's Marina Shafir has answered the call. The two will team up and take on Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize tonight.

The wheels for the women's Blood & Guts match first began to spin in late September, when former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter issued the challenge after countless ambushes by the Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla). This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" Orange Cassidy boldly challenged for the annual men's Blood & Guts showdown, likely pitting members of the Conglomeration against the Death Riders.