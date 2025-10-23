AEW Women's World Tag Title Tournament Bracket Determined In Unique Way

The bracket for the tournament to determine the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions was revealed on the October 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but one of the eight teams got a significant advantage. Four teams faced off for the right to choose their first round opponents in the tournament, and after a chaotic contest, it was Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata who got the win over Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, and The Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Willow and Skye get things going, with Willow and Harley taking control in the early moments. A small mistake gets Skye back into things, but Ford gets herself involved with a blind tag, leading to Ford and Bayne working over Harley. It was then Hayter and Aminata to get involved as they attempted to work over Bayne. but "The Megasus" was too strong as she took both women over with a double Suplex, before Bayne and Ford hit dueling dives to the outside as the match entered the commercial break.

Bayne maintained her dominance during the break with a heat segment working over Aminata, but Hart tagged herself in to finally get involved. Hart continued to ground Aminata and cut off any sign of a comeback as the match left picture-in-picture. Once Skye tagged in, the Sisters of Sin attempted some double team moves, but Aminata found enough space to get the tag to Willow who took out both Skye and Hart. Willow and Harley then worked over Skye, but before Willow could hit her with the Doctor Bomb, Bayne brought the control back to her team by getting Ford back in the match, hitting Harley with a Cutter for a two-count.

More double team moves from Bayne and Ford put them in the driver's seat, but they took too long going for the Doomsday Device on Willow, who got out and hit a Pounce on Bayne. In the midst of Willow's counter, Hayter got a blind tag and along with Aminata took out Ford with a Headbutt/Hayterade combination to get the victory for her team. With the win, Hayter and Aminata got to choose their first round opponents for the upcoming AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament, but they didn't want to wait for the bracket reveal and told the Sisters of Sin that they will see them in the first round.

The winner of Hayter and Aminata versus the Sisters of Sin will face either Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, or the dream team of the current ROH Women's World Champion Athena and "12 Belts Mone," Mercedes Mone. On the other side of the bracket, "Timeless" Toni Storm will team up to take on Mina Shirakawa to take on former AEW Women's World Champion Riho and Alex Windsor. The winners of that match will face the winner of the final first round match of Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford facing Anna Jay and Tay Melo.