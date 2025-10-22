AEW Dynamite Results 10/22 - AEW World Trios & Unified Championships On The Line, More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on October 22, 2025, coming to you live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas!

Coming off their successful defense against La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", The Opps will be putting the AEW World Trios Championship on the line as they defend against The Hurt Syndicate. Not only did Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Demand at AEW WrestleDream in a Number One Contenders Tornado Tag Team Match to secure their spot in tonight's match, but Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata shocked many this past Saturday when they left "Hangman" Adam Page laid out with an attack after Joe was unsuccessful in dethroning Page as AEW World Champion.

Another championship will be up for grabs, as one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions Bandido challenges Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship. This will mark Okada's first title match since retaining against Mascara Dorada and his Don Callis Family Konosuke Takeshita in a Three-Way Match at AEW All Out on September 20, with Bandido and his tag team partner Brody King having retained their title against him and the aforementioned Takeshita at WrestleDream.

Additionally, the bracket for the upcoming AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament to crown the inaugural two titleholders is set to be revealed tonight.