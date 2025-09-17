AEW September To Remember Results 9/17 - All Out World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Qualifiers & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW September To Remember three hour special on September 17, 2025, coming to you live from the Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada!
AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido will find out tonight who will be challenging them for their titles in a Four-Way Ladder Match at AEW All Out this coming Saturday. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be colliding with The Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn in a qualifier match, while Don Callis Family members Josh Alexander and Hechicero square off with Darius Martin and Dante Martin of Top Flight and JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey go head-to-head with Kip Sabian and Killswitch in two more qualifiers.
Titleholder Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita will be finding out who will join them in their Three-Way Match for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out tonight, as The Beast Mortos goes one-on-one with Mascara Dorada. Okada ensured he would be heading into All Out as Unified Champion when he retained against Michael Oku in a Eliminator Match this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" while Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens in another Eliminator Match that same night to secure his spot in Saturday's pay-per-view match.
As he prepares to square off with rival Darby Allin in a Coffin Match at All Out, Jon Moxley looks to score a win heading into the pay-per-view event as he goes toe-to-toe with Roderick Strong. Strong and his Paragon stablemate Kyle O'Reilly came up short to Moxley and the newest member of his Death Riders stable Daniel Garcia on "Collision" this past Saturday.
Bobby Lashley will be returning to action as he goes one-on-one with Toa Liona ahead of their trios match at All Out wherein the former will be joining forces with his Hurt Syndicate stablemates Shelton Benjamin and MVP, while the latter teams up with his Gates of Agony tag team partner Bishop Kaun and their ally Ricochet. Liona and Kaun aided Ricochet in defeating Benjamin during a singles match between the pair last Wednesday.
After herself and Alex Windsor defeated reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Emi Sakura in a tag team match this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", Riho looks to score another win tonight as she takes on the returning Robyn Renegade in what will mark the latter's first time competing in an AEW ring since coming up short to the aforementioned Mone on the March 29 episode of "Collision". Elsewhere in the women's division, Thekla will be facing Queen Aminata in a No Holds Barred Match after meeting one another in a series of multi woman matches throughout the month of August and the mounting tensions between them.
Additionally, Toni Storm will also be appearing on tonight's show as she prepares to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and the aforementioned Thekla in a Four-Way Match. Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will also be meeting with FTR and their manager Stokely Hathaway ahead of the former four men's tag team match at All Out.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as Tony Schiavone waits in the ring and introduces "Hangman" Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher. Both men and Don Callis make their way to the ring.
Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher Make Their AEW World Championship Match at All Out Official
Don Callis tells Page that he remembers when he took the AEW World Championship belt from him when he beat Kenny Omega. He says he's been waiting to take the title back from him, but now he says he has someone bigger and stronger. He says the AEW World Championship will come back to The Don Callis Family this coming Saturday.
Page says he has no issue putting Fletcher into the ground, then says he told Fletcher to show up to their All Out match alone because he wanted to see what he can do. He says if Fletcher wants to be AEW World Championship, he will have to carry that responsibility and be worthy of it. He says in their contract, it explicitly states that he will be stripped of the TNT Championship if Callis or any other Don Callis Family member interferes. Fletcher says Page could've put any other clause in their contract and he would've still signed it, and Page's current clause changes nothing. He says he's still the best wrestler in all of AEW, and he will fulfill his destiny when he becomes AEW World Championship on Saturday. He says AEW no longer means Omega but himself, then signs the contract.
Page tells Fletcher that he knows how it feels to be in his shoes because he's been there, then promises to give Fletcher everything and signs the contract. Fletcher tells Page that he's a man of his word and there will be no physicality in this contract or any interference on Saturday. He says he will leave Page beaten, bloodied, and unable to walk until he can say his name.
The Death Riders then make their way to the ring. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly follow.
Jon Moxley (w/ Daniel Garcia and Marina Shafir) vs. Roderick Strong (w/ Kyle O'Reilly)
The bell rings and Strong lands a dropkick on Garcia under the bottom rope on the outside. He fires off chops on Moxley, then sends him crashing into the barricade spine first on the outside. The pair return to the ring, but Moxley stomps on Strong in the corner and fires off more chops on him. Strong lands a dropkick on Moxley on the outside, but Shafir gets in his way as Garcia and O'Reilly stare one another down. Moxley takes advantage and clocks Strong from behind, then dumps him over the barricade and into the crowd.
Back from the break, Strong levels Moxley with a clothesline and a dropkick. He gets Moxley up on his shoulders and lands a pair of double knees on his midsection, then follows it up with a knee and sends him crashing into the mat face first. Moxley responds with a piledriver to Strong and goes for a pin, but Strong kicks out.
Moxley cinches in an Armbar on Strong, but Strong gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Moxley and Strong then exchange forearms with one another, but Strong lands a Shining Wizard and an Angle Slam on Moxley. He cinches in a Bulldog Choke on him, but Strong escapes and sends Moxley crashing into the mat off the middle rope.
The action spills out of the ring as O'Reilly and Garcia fire off right hands on one another. As the referee breaks the two men up, Wheeler Yuta runs down to the ring and trips Strong as he runs the ropes. This opens the door for Moxley to land a Death Rider on Strong and cinch in the Bulldog Choke on him. Strong taps out.
Winner: Jon Moxley
