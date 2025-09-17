AEW September To Remember Results 9/17 - All Out World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Qualifiers & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW September To Remember three hour special on September 17, 2025, coming to you live from the Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada!

AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido will find out tonight who will be challenging them for their titles in a Four-Way Ladder Match at AEW All Out this coming Saturday. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks will be colliding with The Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn in a qualifier match, while Don Callis Family members Josh Alexander and Hechicero square off with Darius Martin and Dante Martin of Top Flight and JetSpeed's Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey go head-to-head with Kip Sabian and Killswitch in two more qualifiers.

Titleholder Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita will be finding out who will join them in their Three-Way Match for the AEW Unified Championship at All Out tonight, as The Beast Mortos goes one-on-one with Mascara Dorada. Okada ensured he would be heading into All Out as Unified Champion when he retained against Michael Oku in a Eliminator Match this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" while Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens in another Eliminator Match that same night to secure his spot in Saturday's pay-per-view match.

As he prepares to square off with rival Darby Allin in a Coffin Match at All Out, Jon Moxley looks to score a win heading into the pay-per-view event as he goes toe-to-toe with Roderick Strong. Strong and his Paragon stablemate Kyle O'Reilly came up short to Moxley and the newest member of his Death Riders stable Daniel Garcia on "Collision" this past Saturday.

Bobby Lashley will be returning to action as he goes one-on-one with Toa Liona ahead of their trios match at All Out wherein the former will be joining forces with his Hurt Syndicate stablemates Shelton Benjamin and MVP, while the latter teams up with his Gates of Agony tag team partner Bishop Kaun and their ally Ricochet. Liona and Kaun aided Ricochet in defeating Benjamin during a singles match between the pair last Wednesday.

After herself and Alex Windsor defeated reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Emi Sakura in a tag team match this past Wednesday on "Dynamite", Riho looks to score another win tonight as she takes on the returning Robyn Renegade in what will mark the latter's first time competing in an AEW ring since coming up short to the aforementioned Mone on the March 29 episode of "Collision". Elsewhere in the women's division, Thekla will be facing Queen Aminata in a No Holds Barred Match after meeting one another in a series of multi woman matches throughout the month of August and the mounting tensions between them.

Additionally, Toni Storm will also be appearing on tonight's show as she prepares to defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and the aforementioned Thekla in a Four-Way Match. Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will also be meeting with FTR and their manager Stokely Hathaway ahead of the former four men's tag team match at All Out.

We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as Tony Schiavone waits in the ring and introduces "Hangman" Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher. Both men and Don Callis make their way to the ring.