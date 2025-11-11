Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Return, Incite Women's WarGames Match After WWE Raw Main Event

Following a chaotic scene after the Kabuki Warriors dethroned Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to become tag team champions with interference from Lash Legend and Nia Jax, IYO SKY came running to the ring to save Bliss and Flair from the beat down they were receiving at the hands of the new champions, Jax, and Legend.

SKY leveled Legend and took down Sane and Asuka with a double dropkick. The women continued brawling when Rhea Ripley's music hit and she joined the melee. Flair, Bliss, and SKY all kicked Jax's head before Ripley used Sane for a Razor's Edge and dumped her on top of Asuka, Legend, and Jax. Clad in her face guard, Ripley yelled for a microphone. She partially climbed over the top rope with SKY by her side as she screamed "WARGAMES!" into the mic while the women that will be on the other side of the ring were laying in a heap on the floor.

Ripley has been out following an injury to her nose while competing against Stephanie Vaquer, SKY, and Raquel Rodriguez for Vaguer's Women's World Champinoship. SKY recently competed in Marigold while in Japan. Earlier on "Raw", Regal declared WarGames when CM Punk said he had his team. He'll be joined by Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso against Paul Heyman's team.