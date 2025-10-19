Rhea Ripley Busts Open Nose At WWE Japan Live Event, Jokes About It On Social Media

Rhea Ripley is taking an unpleasant outcome in stride.

Following a successful takeover of Australia, WWE headed to Japan for a pair of live events in Tokyo. At the second one on October 18, Ripley collided with IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer for the latter's WWE Women's World Championship. Vaquer retained her title by pinning Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ripley headed to the back with a bloody and busted nose, with SKY and a member of WWE's medical team by her side.

Ripley showed off the damage on X, writing, "Thank you Japan [laughing emoji] I still love you!" alongside a video of her nose swollen and stuffed with gauze. Despite that, "Mami" appears to be in good spirits as she still gave a thumbs up to the camera. Ripley later joked about the injury by comparing her busted nose to that of her bull terrier named Barry.

"Twins," she captioned the side-by-side images of herself and her dog.

Per fan footage, Ripley seems to have hurt her nose toward the end of the fatal-four-way title match, specifically when Rodriguez launched SKY into her, causing the two to fall to the floor. While Ripley and SKY remained on the outside of the ring, Vaquer finished off Rodrguez with a dragon screw leg whip and a Spiral Tap for the victory.

As of now, there is no word on if Ripley's busted nose will keep her out of action. The "WWE Raw" brand returns to the United States tomorrow for a live broadcast in Sacramento, California. At WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Ripley and SKY defeated the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).