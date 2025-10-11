Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Thrill Home Crowd, Beat Kabuki Warriors At WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Rhea Ripley picked up a win in her home nation alongside Iyo Sky over the Kabuki Warriors at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

Ripley and Sky have gone from Women's World Championship opponents to partners over recent weeks, promoting dissent between Sky and her former Damage CTRL stablemates, Asuka and Kairi Sane. And things finally broke in the build-up to Crown Jewel as Asuka turned on Sky, following an attack on Ripley which the "Genius of the Sky" had interrupted, and ordered Sane to follow suit.

With her friends turning on her, Sky was teaming alongside Ripley for her return to Australia, and that theme would continue in the bout as Sky was isolated in the ring for much of the early goings.

Ripley would then emerge into the match with the roar of the crowd via a hot tag, though naturally that subsided as she too found herself isolated by Asuka and Sane, before breaking into the back-and-forth action characterized in the closing stretch. Ripley and Sky started to hit their stride as a cohesive unit, the former taking Asuka out of the match and turning her focus to Sane, before getting a spinning backfist to the face for her troubles.

Sky tagged back into the fold as Ripley wiped out Sane with Razor's Edge, flying from the top rope for a near-fall. Sane fought back against her opponents and tagged Asuka back in, with Sky landing the Over The Moonsault for a near-fall. When all was said and done it would take two finishers, Ripley's Riptide followed by Sky's Over The Moonsault, on Sane to secure the winning pinfall.