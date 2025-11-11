Cody Rhodes Allies With CM Punk & Jey Uso On WWE Raw, William Regal Declares WarGames

Survivor Series season is finally heating up. On "Raw", CM Punk called for Logan Paul to come out after punching him last week. Paul obliged, said he was smarter than Punk and that he had "a whole new Vision". He was immediately flanked by The Vision as they inched closer to the ring.

Paul Heyman insulted AJ Lee with Punk responding by inviting them into the ring. They jumped up on the apron to surround Punk, who was holding his title. Seconds later, "Main Event" Jey Uso slid into the ring to help his friend. As they awaited for someone to make a move, the music of the "American Nightmare" played as he ran down to the ring to even things up. A brawl quickly ensues. Rhodes hit Bron Breakker with a chair to the midsection and Punk cracked one across the spine of Bronson Reed. Rhodes and Uso send him over the top rope with a clothesline.

Rhodes, Punk, and Uso were confronted by Adam Pearce backstage. Punk informs him he has a team and to tell Heyman to find his own. He yelled, "Regal!". Willam Regal responded to the summons with his patented line, "WARGAMES!" Survivor Series is scheduled for November 29.