Report On Updated John Cena WWE Survivor Series Plans, Possible WarGames Superteam

A new report revealed possibly the latest plans for John Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames ahead of his final appearance in his hometown of Boston on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." According to Ibou of "Self Made" on an episode of "Self Made Sessions" ahead of the show, in addition to confirming BodySlam+'s report about Cena taking on Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio on the red brand, Cena is also reportedly set to be part of a WarGames team.

Ibou said he was informed Monday morning that Cena is going to be on "Team CM Punk" in WarGames, though the lineup for that team has reportedly been "in flux." Some major WWE stars' names were reportedly thrown around to make up the babyface team.

"I was told three months ago, around SummerSlam, that WWE wanted to sell tickets for Survivor Series, and were going to do that by putting Cody [Rhodes], Roman [Reigns], Punk, and Cena in one WarGames team," he said. "I was told there would be a number of hurdles going into making that team."

He said that he was told a month later that the Undisputed WWE Champion would not be in the match and that Rhodes was initially scheduled to defend his title at Survivor Series, though the belief was that he was going to do something with Jacob Fatu. "The Samoan Werewolf" is now on the shelf following a reported dental procedure. Rhodes has recently been feuding with Drew McIntyre, but according to Ibou, McIntyre is not scheduled for the show. Rhodes was also involved with Aleister Black on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" and Damian Priest, who has been feuding with Black, came to his aid.