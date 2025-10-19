Backstage News On Why Jacob Fatu Wasn't Medically Cleared To Wrestle On WWE SmackDown

Following reports that Jacob Fatu will be out of action due to a non-wrestling related issue, last night's "WWE SmackDown" wrote the performer off TV with a mystery attack angle. New information is now beginning to emerge regarding Fatu's status, with PWInsider Elite reporting that the word circulating backstage was that Fatu is recovering from a dental procedure. It was noted that the news could not be independently verified, but that was the reason given by "numerous" wrestlers who were present at "SmackDown."

The report also indicated that many within WWE feel that Fatu is "overdue" for a more prominent position on TV. While previous rumors stated that Fatu could be out for an extended period of time, there is optimism that he'll be back soon. Fatu was set to wrestle Drew McIntyre on "SmackDown," and it's likely they'll pick the feud back up once he's ready to return. Instead of wrestling Fatu, McIntyre tried and failed to win the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes, as the match ended in a disqualification.

Fatu, a cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos, signed with WWE in 2024 and quickly joined The Bloodline. That lasted until this past June, when Fatu decided he'd had enough of Solo Sikoa and left the group. He's been on his own as a singles wrestler ever since. Though Fatu has been active in dark matches and at live events, his most recent televised match was in August, when he teamed up with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso to defeat three of his former Bloodline stablemates: Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo.