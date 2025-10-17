Spoiler: Huge Last-Minute Change Made To Planned Main Event Of WWE SmackDown

After reports of an injury to a major "WWE SmackDown" star began to circulate in recent days, the main event of Friday's show has undergone a change. According to PWInsider, Jacob Fatu will not be competing on the show.

The outlet reported that the main event of "SmackDown" will see Drew McIntyre, who was originally planned to take on Fatu after the pair started a feud a few weeks ago, take on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a Wrestlepalooza rematch. PWInsider said that the decision to change the match was made "minutes ago," just prior to their report being published at 5 pm EST. As of Friday morning, it looked as though Fatu versus McIntyre was set to go on, with the blue brand's general manager Nick Aldis announcing that Fatu would go one-on-one against "The Scottish Psychopath."

BodySlam first reported on Thursday that Fatu suffered a non-wrestling related injury that could keep him out of action possibly well into next year. Further details of Fatu's reported injury were not immediately available.

"SmackDown" will emanate from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In addition to McIntyre's match against Rhodes, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against Sol Ruca and Zaria. "The American Nightmare" was originally set to address his Crown Jewel Championship loss to Seth Rollins, as well.