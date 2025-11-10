Report: John Cena Set For Action On Tonight's WWE Raw

On tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" from his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, John Cena will return for the first time since Crown Jewel to presumably address the "Last Time Is Now Tournament," but he will also reportedly challenge one of the company's most popular champions on the show.

According to BodySlam+, Cena is scheduled to kickoff "Raw," and he's also set to face Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship later in the night. Additionally, with Monday being Cena's second last appearance on the red brand this year, it's possible that tonight could mark his final match on "Raw." The Intercontinental Championship has escaped Cena throughout his entire career, being the only title he's needed to become a Grand Slam Champion. If he manages to defeat Mysterio tonight, Cena could also potentially enter his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event with the title next month.

Although Cena announced that main roster talent, "WWE NXT" stars and some mystery competitors will enter the "Last Time Is Now Tournament," it was reported last month that GUNTHER is the 17-time World Champion's rumored opponent for SNME. "The Ring General" hasn't been seen since losing the World Heavyweight Champion to CM Punk at SummerSlam, but is expected to be one of the surprise entrants in the tournament.

Two other title bouts are set to take place Monday, as Stephanie Vaquer will defend the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, and The Kabuki Warriors will challenge Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Two first-round matchups for the tournament are also scheduled for tonight, with Rusev taking on Damian Priest while Sheamus will enter battle with Shinsuke Nakamura.