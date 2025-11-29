Former NXT Champion Trick Williams Engaged To Fellow WWE Star

Former NXT Champion Trick Williams and fellow WWE star Lash Legend announced their engagement with a touching video on Friday, shot at their family Thanksgiving dinner. Legend posted the video to her Instagram account, sharing the intimate moment with her followers.

The footage shows family members enjoying dinner, as well as various clips of the couple dancing, before Williams gets down on one knee to propose to a visibly emotional Legend. The video then focuses in on the massive ring and the smiling couple surrounded by their family on the couch.

"A million times YESSSS!!!" Legend captioned the video, alongside multiple ring emojis. She wrote that she was getting emotional all over again.

"If you know me, you know I don't play about my man!" she wrote. "I love him more than words could ever put together. So honored blessed and thankful to spend the rest of my life with my handsome bestie @trickwilliams_wwe"

Exactly when the couple began dating isn't publicly known, but they were first involved romantically on screen together in "NXT" in March 2024 when Williams was briefly feuding with Noam Dar of the Meta Four. Legend went to join in on an attack on Williams by Dar and Oro Mensah, but Williams intercepted her slap and planted a kiss on her in the middle of the ring. A few months later, on the "Supernova Sessions," Legend "accidentally" called Williams "babe," alluding to their real-life relationship.

While the former-two time NXT Champion and one-time TNA Champion remains on WWE's developmental brand, Legend was recently called up to "WWE SmackDown." She's set to make her first WarGames match appearance alongside Nia Jax, the Kabuki Warriors, and Becky Lynch on Saturday.