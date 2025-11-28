Lash Legend Calls First WWE WarGames Match A 'Surreal' Event

Following her official call-up to WWE's main roster, Lash Legend is set to compete in her first ever WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series with Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Nia Jax, all match veterans, by her side. Despite her personal inexperience inside the caged structure, Legend says she's looking forward to WarGames, so much so that she plans to take in all the little moments around it.

"I look at my surroundings when I'm in the arena," Legend told "Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez" when asked how she's approaching this event. "I do take it in because I feel like in life I have missed out on moments, really being in it. I've done a lot of things that I've just been so blessed and grateful with just in my life, so I'm in that point where I'm like, 'No, I am going to appreciate these moments. I am going to take it in.'

"I feel like I've been doing a really good job of that, but being able to be in the ring with all of these women at the same time, I know I'll have a moment just be like, 'I'm here. I'm here, and I am ready to make magic with y'all.' I'm just so excited," she continued. "I know it's going to be great. It is really crazy. It's very surreal to think about, but I can't wait."

Legend inked a contract with WWE in late 2020, after which began her training at the WWE Performance Center. In December 2021, Legend marked her official in-ring debut, with her status as a regular fixture and powerhouse on "WWE NXT" then being solidified in the months following. Legend's final "NXT" match came on October 28, 2025, when she fell to Evolve Women's Champion Kendal Grey. Now in Women's WarGames, Legend aims to create a powerful image of her standing up to her veterans opponents, then beating them down.

