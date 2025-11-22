AJ Lee & Becky Lynch Round Out Women's WarGames Teams, Flair Re-Joins On WWE SmackDown

There are eight more days until WWE descends onto San Diego for "Survivor Series: WarGames," but with both women's WarGames teams now solidified, November 29 cannot come soon enough. "WWE SmackDown" saw several major developments in the Women's WarGames storyline, from Charlotte Flair re-entering career rival Rhea Ripley's team after a tense one-on-one, to the shocking arrivals of AJ Lee and Becky Lynch in Friday's main event segment.

The night began with a private meeting between Flair and Ripley, organized by teammate and best friend Alexa Bliss. In their encounter, Ripley reiterated her views on long-time opponent Flair.

"Whatever went down between us, it was to prove who was the best," Ripley explained. "I wanted to be the best, you wanted to be the best, and I'm not saying we won't get back on that path at some point. But, for WarGames? I'm willing to put it all to the side."

Ripley credited Flair as someone she has "always respected," and singled Flair out as a woman she would want to go to war alongside. Flair accepted Ripley's olive branch, and the two shook hands to end their segment. They walked to the ring alongside each other, as comrades, later Friday night.