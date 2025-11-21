WWE SmackDown Results 11/21 - Ilja Dragunov Issues Another US Open Challenge, #DIY Face Nathan Frazer & Axiom

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 21, 2025, coming to you live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado!

United States Champion Ilja Dragunov will be continuing the US Open Challenge tonight when he puts his title on the line once again. As Dragunov still adamantly declines to allow the aforementioned Ciampa to answer the call and challenge him for his title, he has also had successful defenses against the lines of Aleister Black on October 24, Nathan Frazer on October 31, Ciampa's #DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano on November 7, and the aforementioned Axiom during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown".

Speaking of #DIY, they will be going head-to-head with the aforementioned Frazer and Axiom in tag team competition tonight. Following Dragunov's successful defense against Axiom last Friday, Ciampa blindsided Axiom with an attack as his frustrations with not receiving a United States Championship match from Dragunov and Dragunov's choice of Axiom as his opponent boiled over.

Two more first round matches in The Last Time Is Now Tournament to determine John Cena's final opponent at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 are set to take place tonight, as Bronson Reed of The Vision collides with Carmelo Hayes while Judgment Day's Finn Balor goes head-to-head with Penta. Whoever wins the match between Reed and Hayes will go on to face GUNTHER in a quarterfinals match this coming Monday on "WWE Raw", while the victor of the match will take on MFT leader Solo Sikoa in another quarterfinals match that same night.

After Rhea Ripley asked to speak with AJ Lee (who had cost Becky Lynch the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Maxxine Dupri) backstage this past Monday on "Raw", WWE has teased the reveal of who will be joining Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax, and Lash Legend as the fifth member of each respective team in the Women's WarGames match on November 29 at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Meanwhile, as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns prepare to square off against Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, The Vision, and Brock Lesnar in the Men's WarGames Match, WWE has also teased some fallout from the brawl that broke out between all ten men in the closing moments of Monday's edition of "Raw" when Reigns and Lesnar were revealed as the final members of their respective teams.