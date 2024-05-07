WWE NXT Live Coverage (5/7) Chelsea Challenges The Champ, Shayna Baszler, Michin, More
Another Tuesday means another edition of "WWE NXT." On tonight's show, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green challenges WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Green won't be the only main roster women's star returning to the black and yellow brand tonight, either.
Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will face Natalya's mentee, Karmen Petrovic, in the fallout from last week's NXT Underground match. Michin also makes her return to NXT to face WWE's pugilistic pageant queen Arianna Grace. Plus, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams will address his enemies as he appears on the session of "The Supernova Sessions" with the Meta-Four. NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels also invited Drake and Kendrick Lamar to squash their beef earlier this week, but there have been no updates on that front as of publishing.
"WWE NXT" will air at 8 pm ET on the USA Network.
Wes Lee Returns
The show opens with a video about Wes Lee's injury recovery. Wes then makes an entrance through a line of supportive fellow stars.
Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs
Briggs charges Lee but Lee flips out. Lee uses his athleticism to keep the upper hand and gets a series of nearfalls. Lee dropkicks Briggs out of the ring and gives chase. Briggs recovers and assaults Lee at ringside. He gets Lee back in the ring and maintains dominance. Lee hits a Hurracanrana, sending Briggs back out of the ring. Lee leaps but Briggs catches him. Lee counters and sends Briggs into the ringpost. Lee hits a corkscrew headscissors, sending Briggs into the barricade.
Back in the ring, Briggs counters a Cardiac Kick with a backbreaker. Ivar stands on the stage. Briggs hits a big splash for a nearfall. We head to commercial.
