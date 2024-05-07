WWE NXT Live Coverage (5/7) Chelsea Challenges The Champ, Shayna Baszler, Michin, More

Another Tuesday means another edition of "WWE NXT." On tonight's show, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green challenges WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Green won't be the only main roster women's star returning to the black and yellow brand tonight, either.

Advertisement

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will face Natalya's mentee, Karmen Petrovic, in the fallout from last week's NXT Underground match. Michin also makes her return to NXT to face WWE's pugilistic pageant queen Arianna Grace. Plus, WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams will address his enemies as he appears on the session of "The Supernova Sessions" with the Meta-Four. NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels also invited Drake and Kendrick Lamar to squash their beef earlier this week, but there have been no updates on that front as of publishing.

"WWE NXT" will air at 8 pm ET on the USA Network.