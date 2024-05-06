Shawn Michaels Invites Kendrick Lamar And Drake To Settle Their Beef On WWE NXT

Ever since Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar fired a shot across the bow in a featured verse on Metro Boomin's "Like That," he has been engaged in an increasingly personal feud with Teen Choice Award winner Drake. The feud culminated in a week that saw Drake drop two diss tracks at Lamar ("Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6") while Lamar dropped a total of four tracks ("Euphoria," "6:16 in LA," "Meet The Grahams," and "Not Like Us") taking aim at Drake, with "Meet The Grahams" coming just minutes after "Family Matters." Both men are throwing loaded, unseemly accusations at each other — much to the delight of battle rap fans everywhere — and "WWE NXT" head Shawn Michaels believes the war of words needs to be settled in the world of pro wrestling.

"A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way," Michaels wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), referencing Kendrick's homage to Michaels's Sweet Chin Music finishing move in "Not Like Us." The former WWE Champion invited both men to the WWE Performance Center to squash the bitter feud. "[Kendrick Lamar], you and [Drake] are formally invited to [WWE NXT] to settle this thing. I'm even offering my services to mediate."

A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way.@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I'm even offering my services to mediate. https://t.co/tN02NLq36X — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 6, 2024

The USA Network, broadcast home of "NXT," responded with a GIF of Michaels delivering Sweet Chin Music to his bitter rival Bret Hart. The Michaels/Hart feud had many similarities to the Drake/Kendrick feud, not in the sense of Drake being a controversial Canadian star or the uncomfortably personal nature of the feuds, but also in the way Michaels was seen as a swaggering ladies' man who was prone to theatrics, like Drake; Hart, on the other hand, was a deeply serious technician, a description that maps well onto Lamar. As of this writing there's been no public response from either combatant.

