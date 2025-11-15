WWE NXT's Trick Williams Reacts To Lash Legend Getting Called Up To Main Roster

The "Boujee Bully" Lash Legend was officially called up to the main roster from "WWE NXT" last week to help fellow powerhouse Nia Jax in a match against Charlotte Flair on "WWE SmackDown." The former Meta-Four member has now found herself as a Survivor Series: WarGames participant on the heel team after she and Jax interfered during Flair and Alexa Bliss' Women's Tag Team Championship match against the Kabuki Warriors on "WWE Raw." Her call-up is something her real-life boyfriend, former NXT and TNA Champion Trick Williams, is incredibly proud of. He recently told "Going Ringside" he's super excited for his significant other.

"I mean, well deserved," Williams gushed. "Everybody knew what she was capable of. She probably didn't get to do everything she wanted to in 'NXT,' but man, she looks like main roster. She looks like [a] mega star, so she's right where she belongs."

Williams said that he thinks Legend and Jax are already a dominant force and that everybody knows that. The pair will join Asuka and Kairi Sane in a WarGames match against Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Flair, and Bliss.

"Those ain't the two to try," Williams said. "Shout out to Nia Jax, man, I knew she was a real one."

Legend joined WWE back in December 2020 after leaving the WNBA during the pandemic. She's no stranger to the main roster and even entered the 2025 Royal Rumble at #9. She was initially part of the Mega-Four stable and broke off into a tag team with Jakara Jackson as the "Meta Girls." Jackson was released from "NXT" shortly after the pair went their separate ways in storyline in May.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Going Ringside" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.