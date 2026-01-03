WWE SmackDown Appearance For Jordynne Grace Reportedly Her Call-Up To The Main Roster

Jordynne Grace appeared during "WWE SmackDown" and it looks as though it will be her home brand going forward.

Ahead of the show it was reported that Grace was backstage and thus expected to appear in what has since been reported as her call-up to the main roster. Grace first appeared in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis and then-women's US Champion Chelsea Green, then showed up again to confront WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill, revealing that she was considering signing with "SmackDown" full-time. Cargill tried to dissuade her, but it didn't appear to work as Grace walked away.

In light of the initial report on her presence at the show, Fightful Select reported that WWE sources had said her appearance was effectively her main roster call-up. It was also said that when "SmackDown" was announced to return to its three-hour run-time, "NXT" talent would be looked to compensate for the additional time. Grace has been semi-aligned with NXT Women's North American Thea Hail on "WWE NXT" as of late, but now seems likely to join the blue brand, though her character has yet to make an official decision.

Grace made her WWE debut in January 2024 while still the TNA Knockouts World Champion, making a surprise entrance in the Royal Rumble. She continued to make appearances on the "NXT" brand while signed to TNA, with the companies starting to work together, before signing full-time with WWE in January 2025, appearing once again in the Royal Rumble before continuing with "NXT."