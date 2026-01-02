Report: Another NXT Star To Appear During Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Amid rumblings and rumors of various call-ups of "WWE NXT" stars to the main roster, former TNA Knockouts Champion-turned-"WWE NXT" star Jordynne Grace is reportedly backstage at "WWE SmackDown" on Friday. PWInsider Elite reported ahead of the first edition of the blue brand in 2026, set to return to its previous three-hour runtime, that Grace will appear on the show from Buffalo, New York.

The outlet reported that Grace was involved in a pre-taped backstage segment alongside Charlotte Flair and WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill. Further plans, if any, for Grace on the show were not revealed.

News of the former TNA Knockouts Champion's appearance on the blue brand comes as many "NXT" stars are either confirmed or rumored to be called up to either "SmackDown" or "WWE Raw." Standout Je'Von Evans is now a free agent, as confirmed on WWE programming, set for either brand following his appearance on Saturday Night's Main Event alongside TNA's Leon Slater against then-WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. Evans has also been working against GUNTHER on WWE's holiday tour. Former NXT Champion Trick Williams has also recently appeared on both shows, vying for a spot on either brand, and he is reportedly listed internally as a main roster talent.

The stars who performed ahead of John Cena's final match, Sol Ruca, NXT Champion Oba Femi, and Joe Hendry are also rumored to be call-ups, with video vignettes for Femi airing on main roster programming over recent weeks. Other unconfirmed, rumored, names include NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and longtime "NXT," now "WWE EVOLVE" talent Wendy Choo.