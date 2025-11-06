Backstage Speculation On Next WWE Main Roster Call-Ups From NXT Women's Division

Despite rumors throughout 2025 involving several key names, there's been very few call ups from "WWE NXT" to the main roster as compared to the past. Part of that may be due to WWE doing less to shake up the rosters on "Raw" and "SmackDown" than before, as there has yet to be a draft held this year, and likely will not be one with only two months left in the year. As such, it begs the question of when another shake up, or call ups from "NXT," will take place, and who will some of these call ups be.

In a recent Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp speculated on three names from the "NXT" women's division that he could see finding a spot on "Raw" or "SmackDown" in the near distant future. The names were none other than former NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, and long-time "NXT" talent Wendy Choo.

Though he appeared to have no hard evidence regarding the three being called up, Sapp provided solid reasons for all three, in particular believing Jayne had earned herself a shot following her lengthy reign as NXT Women's Champion this year. While Grace has yet to hold a championship in "NXT" since signing in the winter, it was noted that her contract already had her making main roster money, making it unlikely that WWE would keep her down there for the long haul.

That leaves Choo as the most surprising name, both due to her longevity in "NXT" and the fact that she has hardly appeared on "NXT" proper over the past year, instead working mostly in "WWE EVOLVE." However, Sapp believes Choo could still get a shot in the main roster, describing it as a "sink or swim" situation for her.