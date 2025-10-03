Backstage Report On The WWE Status Of Former NXT Champion Oba Femi

Fans of "WWE NXT" are wondering what the future holds for former NXT Champion Oba Femi after he lost the title to Ricky Saints at No Mercy last Saturday. Many are hoping "The Ruler" will be called up to the main roster following his impressive 260-plus day reign as NXT Champion. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" however, there don't appear to be plans for Femi on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" just yet.

Meltzer wrote that "as far as everyone knows" Femi isn't set for a call-up and there are still plans for him in "NXT" going forward. Meltzer noted, however, that WWE will sometimes not tell anyone about call-ups so those who "should know" are sometimes blindside. He said that as far as anyone knows, Femi isn't going up, but that's not 100 percent certain. "The Ruler" is not set to be involved in the "NXT" vs. TNA Showdown angle, at least in current storyline.

Femi first signed with WWE via its Next In Line (NIL) program meant to develop college athletes in December 2021. He wouldn't make his in-ring debut until November 2022 on "NXT Level Up" and then formally debuted on "NXT's" roster in April 2023. He won that year's Men's Breakout Tournament and would go on to win the NXT North American Championship from Dragon Lee, becoming the first NIL talent to hold gold in the company. He held the title for 273 days. Femi won the Iron Survivor match at NXT Deadline and defeated Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at New Year's Evil at the beginning of 2025.