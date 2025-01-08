Oba Femi Claims WWE NXT Title At New Year's Evil

Oba Femi defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe in a triple threat match at "WWE NXT New Year's Evil" to become the new NXT Champion.

Femi became the number one contender to Williams' title with his win in the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline in December, with Thorpe managing to con his way into the picture with a staged attack on himself to rule him out of Iron Survivor; he later revealed that he had staged it so he had a credible complaint for Williams to give him the title shot. That subsequent title match saw a double-pin finish, once more giving Thorpe a claim to be in Tuesday's title bout, rendering it a triple threat.

Earlier in the show, Thorpe was shown to have been apparently attacked backstage, but General Manager Ava didn't wish to believe the same lie twice and brushed it off, maintaining that the match will go ahead as planned, and that would factor into things later on. Both the champion and the Iron Survivor made their entrance, but Thorpe was conspicuously absent for the start and much of the early goings. Femi appeared to have the match won with the sit out powerbomb to Williams, but Eddy Thorpe emerged and pulled the referee out of the ring. Femi then starting hammering away at Thorpe in the ring, allowing Williams to hit the Trick Shot but only for a count of two. Williams had Femi scouted for the second Trick Shot, but Thorpe hit Williams with a steel chair allowing for Femi to regain his bearings, hitting the sit-out Powerbomb one last time to get the pinfall over the now-former NXT Champion.