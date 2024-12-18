Trick Williams And Eddy Thorpe Fight To Controversial Finish In WWE NXT Title Match

Eddy Thorpe skipped the line, as he dodged the Iron Survivor match at "WWE NXT" Deadline and faked a backstage attack, but he didn't exactly defeat NXT Champion Trick Williams in the main event of Tuesday's show, as the match came to a controversial finish. Thorpe put up a good fight against the champion in their match, as they both fought in and around the ring, and two referees seemingly counted two different results of the match to end the night.

Williams was able to hit a Rock Bottom on Thorpe and attempt to take control of the match, but Thorpe kicked out. Williams got his opponent up and slammed him to the mat, but Thorpe countered another move and took out the referee, who couldn't count his pin on Williams. Another official got in the ring and Williams attempted to roll up a distracted Thorpe, but he kicked out once again.

Williams hit a Trick Shot after Thorpe set him up in a corner and both referees counted to three. The pair argued, as Williams' shoulders were also on the mat, and Thorpe had his arm across the champion. "NXT" General Manager Ava came down the ramp to discuss the result with the referees as the show went off the air.