Eddy Thorpe To Be Replaced By 'TBD' In WWE NXT Deadline Men's Iron Survivor Challenge

Tuesday's "WWE NXT" ended with Eddy Thorpe, just minutes after punching his ticket to NXT Deadline, unconscious at the hands of an unknown attacker. Now it appears the attack has ruined Thorpe's chances at an opportunity at glory.

According to "NXT" General Manager Ava, Thorpe will not be involved in Saturday's Men's Iron Survivor Challenge in Minneapolis, MN. Thorpe's replacement is still to be determined. As it stands, Wes Lee, Ethan Page, Nathan Frazer, and Je'Von Evans will wrestle in the complex multi-man match to determine the next contender to the WWE NXT Championship, whether it is still held by Trick Williams or Ridge Holland by the end of the night.

Earlier today, @avawwe_ broke the news that @EddyThorpe_WWE was not medically cleared and therefore is OUT of tonight's Iron Survivor Challenge. A suitable replacement will be found to take his place. #WWENXT | #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/dPPV4N95Wd — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2024

Thorpe has been a thorn in Ava's side as of late, accidentally knocking the General Manager down recently much to Shawn Michaels's chagrin. Ava and NXT Management begrudgingly gave Thorpe a spot in the Last Chance Match to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge. Thorpe was victorious, short-lived as his happiness may have been.