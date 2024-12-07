Why Ridge Holland Says WWE NXT Deadline Will Be A Tough Night For His Opponent's Fans

In the past few months, "WWE NXT" star Ridge Holland has positioned himself to become a main-eventer on the brand, especially after cutting ties with Andre Chase and dismantling Chase U in the process. Now, Holland is set for a shot at Trick Williams' NXT Championship at tonight's Deadline Premium Live Event, where he's confident that he'll walk away with the belt.

"It's the biggest moment of my life, everything relies on this, and I'm not doing it for anybody else," Holland said during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." The star then praised Williams and noted how the fans like him. "But like I said before, I'm gonna make them cry — those people — it's my mission." Holland then prophesied that when he becomes the champion, he'll make every "NXT" show miserable for all the fans. "It's not going to be a good night for Trick Williams, and it's not going to be a good night for all those fans who follow him."

When asked how he'd approach the next "NXT" if he ends up losing, Holland opined that if that somehow does happen, he'll become a "bigger monster." "I've got nothing left to fight for, so what have I got left to lose? I might as well destroy everything," he warned. "Whichever way you look at it — win, lose, or draw — things will change and I'm gonna squeeze 'NXT' around it's throat and take it to an inch of its life."

