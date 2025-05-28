Two WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Set For Main Roster Call Ups

Last night's "WWE NXT" was a shocking one, and if it wasn't already obvious from the way things played out, a new report indicates that more of the brand's talent is headed up to the main roster. Wrestling writer Cory Hays shared a screenshot on X featuring a text message that reportedly reveals the destination for two relatively recent "NXT" additions.

"Stephanie Vaquer is expected to join 'Raw.' Jordynne Grace is expected to join 'SmackDown,'" the text read.

Hays did not reveal who sent him the message, but he did state that Grace was only ever planned for a short stint on "NXT," as the company didn't want to bring her up to the main roster ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41 without anything for her to do.

Following several previous appearances while she was still with TNA, Grace officially joined WWE in February, and it was reported that she was on a main roster deal. Her most recent match took place at WWE NXT Battleground, where she unsuccessfully challenged Vaquer for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

Vaquer lost that title on last night's show, with Jacy Jayne becoming the new champion with some help from Fatal Influence teammates Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley. After first signing with WWE last summer, Vaquer quickly picked up steam in the promotion and won the NXT Women's Championship from Giulia in March. Before she moves up, Vaquer will wrestle at next weekend's Worlds Collide show in Inglewood, California.

Grace and Vaquer seem set to join Giulia and Roxanne Perez, both of whom were also called up to the main roster over the last several months. Another recent WWE addition, Ricky Starks, lost his title on last night's "NXT," but it's not yet clear if he's set to leave developmental for "Raw" or "SmackDown."