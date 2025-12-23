Backstage Report On Upcoming WWE Main Roster Call-Ups

In order to succeed in the WWE system, all wrestlers have to someday move up and reestablish themselves, from the Performance Center to "NXT" or from "NXT" to the main roster, as well as the other systems recently added like NIL and WWE ID. Main roster call-ups are usually met with a level of excitement, and according to Dave Meltzer, he's heard of two that are set to happen soon, as recounted on an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"Joe Hendry and Sol Ruca – they're all on the list," Meltzer said when Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans' potential callups were brought up. "I don't know when Sol Ruca's coming, but I know that after that [Saturday Night's Main Event], they will, you know – number one: they put her over Bayley."

Meltzer went on to claim that he was specifically told the Sunday after Saturday Night's Main Event that Sol Ruca was being considered. He also brought up Oba Femi, claiming that his sources in WWE believe he's not just going to be called up, but that he's main event material. "All of those people that were on that show? The key was that when they got over to the 'real audience' you know what I mean?" he added, expressing that SNME seemed to speed up the considerations to call up the aforementioned wrestlers sooner than WWE might have originally planned for them.

