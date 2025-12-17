Oba Femi On WWE Call-Up: 'I'm Good Enough To Be On The Main Roster'

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi has seemingly impressed many in WWE, judging by the recent push he has received, and he has discussed his main roster ambitions.

WWE is going through a transition of sorts as new stars are being pushed, and many are predicting that Oba Femi could be one who could move to the main roster and receive a push. In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," the "NXT" star was asked if he had ever dreamt of facing off against WWE stalwarts like Brock Lesnar, boldly stating that he deserves to be on the main roster.

"Of course [I've thought of a match with Lesnar]. Definitely. Especially when I believe in myself, and I believe I'm good enough to be there. Like, right now, I'm good enough to be on the main roster. Period. Like, there's no question about that. But I've been patient, you know, I've done what's been put in front of me because sometimes when you think about what's at the end of the tunnel, you somehow get lost in the sauce and you stop figuring out how to navigate your current situation. So I've tried my best to stay on course the best I can," he declared.

Femi, who recently faced Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event, where the match was declared a no-contest after interference by Drew McIntyre, has named a few main roster stars he would like to face.

"But yeah, I definitely do think about those dream matches. I think about Oba Femi versus Drew [McIntyre], Oba Femi versus Randy [Orton]. I've thought about Oba Femi versus Cody Rhodes, which is actually happening now. But I've thought about these matches for a very long time, but I've also tried my best to stay on course," he said.

The two-time NXT Champion, who has been a part of WWE since 2021, has yet to wrestle on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown."