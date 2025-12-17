Oba Femi On Drew McIntyre's WWE SNME Interruption: 'He Robbed Me Of My Moment'

Due to John Cena's push for "WWE NXT" talent to share the ring with main roster stars at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, NXT Champion Oba Femi had the opportunity to wrestle Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Before a decisive victor could materialize, however, Drew McIntyre attacked Rhodes, forcing the referee to call for a disqualification.

Appearing on "Saturday Night's Main Event Recap," Femi noted that he felt wronged by McIntyre's interference. Nevertheless, he doesn't intend to dwell on it for too long.

"There is nothing personal between me and Drew right now, but he definitely robbed the fans," Femi said. "He robbed me of my moment too. And me shoving him was me sending a message because I've said, 'The future is here.' That message is not just applicable to Cody Rhodes. It's for every single 40-year-old veteran on this roster. The future is here. The future is now, and the now is me."

As Femi alluded to, he initially responded to McIntyre's involvement by shoving "The Scottish Warrior" to the mat. Rhodes then leveled McIntyre with a Cody Cutter, after which Femi followed with a chokeslam. With McIntyre eventually out of the equation, Rhodes showed Femi a sign of respect by raising his hand.

Femi regained the NXT Championship at "NXT" Deadline by defeating Ricky Saints. Three days later, he successfully defended the title against Je'Von Evans, the 2025 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner. Looking ahead, he now prepares to put it on the line once again at "NXT" New Year's Evil, with his challenger being determined in a four-way match later tonight.

