WWE NXT GM Ava Announces Four-Way Match To Determine New Years Evil Title Challenger

Myles Borne, Dion Lennox, Joe Hendry, and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater were all tied with one fall in the men's Iron Survivor match at "WWE NXT" Deadline on Saturday, and despite all four men losing to the match's eventual winner, Je'Von Evans, recent happenings on the developmental brand mean they're getting another shot. General Manager Ava announced on Tuesday during "NXT" that next week, there will be a fatal four-way match between the men to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship.

Evans was meant to get his title opportunity against Oba Femi, who defeated Ricky Saints for the gold at Deadline, but challenged "The Ruler" Tuesday night, rather than waiting until the "NXT" special in January.

To determine a new number one contender, Ava announced in a backstage segment that Hendry, Lennox, Borne, and Slater will compete in a four-way match under regular, one-fall rules next Tuesday in the main event of "NXT." The winner of the match will go on to challenge either Evans or Femi at New Year's Evil on January 6.