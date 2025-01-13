NXT Champ Oba Femi Has These WWE Main Roster Stars In His Sights

Last week at NXT New Year's Evil, Oba Femi defeated Trick Williams and Eddy Thorpe to become the new NXT Champion, making it the second title he's captured on the developmental brand since joining WWE in 2021. Following his victory, Femi joined "Busted Open Radio" to speak about being the new face of "WWE NXT," but also provided some insight into his future plans if he gets called up to the main roster. "The Ruler" named three current WWE stars he has aspirations of stepping into the ring with, but explained that he wants to remain focused on carrying "NXT" and elevating it to a third brand.

"As far as dream matches go — I've said this on record before — I'd love to wrestle GUNTHER, you know Cena, Randy, those guys. But the fact that I carry this only my shoulder right now, that means I have an obligation to NXT. I'm carrying the brand right now and the person who carries the brand should carry the brand. As lovely as it would be to go up there and do all that, NXT is on my mind now. I want to elevate NXT to that level where it's a third brand and not just developmental ... I strongly believe the caliber of talent here in NXT is enough to compete with the main roster itself, with me at the forefront, it makes it more perfect."

Femi has yet to make a main roster appearance, but with the Royal Rumble on the horizon, it's possible that WWE CCO Triple H will want to feature the new NXT Champion as one of the 30 entrants at the event. For now, though, the champion seems focused on his current brand.

