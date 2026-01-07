Another WWE NXT Women's Division Star Reportedly In Talks For Main Roster Call-Up

A new year means new faces on the main roster. WWE fans have already seen the likes of Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Jordynne Grace make their appearances on WWE's flagships shows, and if the rumors are true, a two-time "NXT" Women's Champion could be joining them, as Jacy Jayne is reportedly set for an imminent main roster call-up.

According to Fightful Select, Jayne has been discussed for a possible call-up following an exceptional previous set of years. While neither brand has claimed Jayne, Jayne did impress WWE officials with her 2022 appearance on "WWE SmackDown," where she and Gigi Dolin faced Sonya Deville and Natalya in that year's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Since her blue brand debut, Jayne has reportedly been discussed for a call-up on a "semi-regular" basis. NXT officials believe that Jayne has "[risen] to the occasion" in the past year, and those semi-regular call-up discussions could finally be coming to fruition.

The former Toxic Attraction third wheel has had an exceptional year with her stable, Fatal Influence. Over the past year, Jayne has represented "NXT" at TNA and Reality of Wrestling (ROW) events, challenged and claimed both the "NXT" Women's Championship and TNA's Knockouts World Title, and has lead Team NXT to victory in "Showdown's" Survivor Series Style Five-on-Five Elimination Match.

While Jayne would be a welcome addition to the main roster, there is one problem: Jayne is the current "NXT" Women's Champion. Jayne is set to defend her title against current WWE EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "NXT: New Years' Evil," but should Jayne retain, it may be difficult for her to balance both "NXT" and main roster obligations. It is unclear if Jayne will also bring up Henley and Reid, should she be called up to the main roster during Fatal Influence's lifetime.