Adam Pearce Signs WWE NXT Star To Raw Main Roster Contract During US Commercial Break

Je'Von Evans signed with the "WWE Raw" brand during a commericial break on Monday's show.

General Manager Adam Pearce appeared on the stage during a commercial break with a contract in-hand, announcing that there had been a number of returns and debuts over the past few weeks. But he was pleased to announce that someone had officially agreed to be exclusive to Monday nights. That person was revealed in a hype package to be Evans, showcasing highlights and a brief word from the man himself before he joined Pearce on the stage.

Evans didn't hesitate to put pen to paper and Pearce declared his "It is official" catchphrase to put a close to the segment. The "WWE NXT" 2025 Male Superstar of the Year had been appearing throughout December on both "Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and Saturday Night's Main Event to indicate that he was on the way to being called up from the developmental brand.

"WWE Raw just got bouncy," Paul "Triple H" Levesque wrote to social media, alongside a signature picture with Evans and his contract.

Evans has yet to win a title despite challenging for several including the NXT Championship since joining WWE in 2023. He won the 2025 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline, earning an opportunity at the NXT title held by Oba Femi. He was ultimately cost that match as Ricky Saints turned on him, and Saints appeared to get the last laugh with a win over Evans during the "NXT Year-End Awards Show" airing last week.